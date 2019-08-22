Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Dale Rock. View Sign Service Information Clovis Funeral Chapel - Clovis 1302 Clovis Ave Clovis , CA 93612 (559)-298-7536 Viewing 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Clovis Funeral Chapel - Clovis 1302 Clovis Ave Clovis , CA 93612 View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park 836 36th St. Ogden , UT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Russell Dale Rock A wonderful reunion began as our father, Russell Dale Rock, 92, of Fresno, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Clovis, CA. Russell is known as a husband,father,sibling, grandfather,great-grandfather, uncle, and a devoted friend. Russell, also known as Dale, was born August 21, 1926 in Castle Rock, Utah. He married LaVera Colleen Wheeler on July 18, 1950 in Logan, Utah. Colleen passed away on May 21, 2012. He was a graduate of Brigham Young University and worked in the insurance industry for Equitable Life Insurance. Russell served in the Army (WWll) and in the Merchant Marines (Korean War). Surviving is son, Douglas Russell Rock, and his wife Cheryl; daughterJoAnne Rock LoForti, and her husband Vern; son David Wheeler Rock, and his wife Christine; daughter Ruth Ann Rock Hoggan, and her husband Steve; and daughter Susanne Rock Bowen, and her husband Jason;and 19 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. As a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Russell was devoted to his faith and family. He served in many positions in the church throughout his life, including that of bishop, and cherished the years near the end of his life as he served in the Fresno Temple. He followed the values, principles and teachings he knew to be true, which was evident by his example. Now, after a dedicated and remarkable life of service, he is HOME! A viewing will be held from 4 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Clovis Funeral Chapel, located at 1302 Clovis Ave., Clovis CA. He will then be laid to rest following a graveside service on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, located at 836 36th St., Ogden, Utah. Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 22, 2019

