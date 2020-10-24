1/1
Russell Dennig
1926 - 2020
Russell Dennig
August 6, 1926 - October 10, 2020
Fresno, California - Russell "Rusty" Dennig, a long-time resident of Salinas and Fresno, passed away on October 10, 2020 after living a full life of 94 years.
He was born on August 6, 1926 in Watsonville, California to Joseph Dennig and Susie (Jeschien) Dennig. He was the youngest of three children. Rusty was raised in Watsonville and graduated from Watsonville High School in 1944. On January 27, 1946 he married the love of his life Phyllis Fanucchi at St. Patrick's Church in Watsonville. While still in High School, he went to work for the Union Ice Company in Watsonville as a truck driver, and left the company in 1980 as District Director of Operations with eight ice plants under his management. He then went to work for United States Cold Storage in Fresno and ended his career as Vice President/General Manager of Ice Operations. He was a member of Rotary and the Elks.
He enjoyed fishing -- his most memorable fishing trips with the "Spring Gap Fishing Club." Rusty found great pleasure playing golf. He is most remembered for the fine furniture and woodworking projects he created in his home shop for family and friends. Later in life he enjoyed a few glasses of wine with his "Tuesday" buddies. He had a great sense of humor and could always find the fun in any situation giving everyone a good laugh.
Rusty was preceded in death by Phyllis, his wife of 61 years, his sister Adele and brother Gordon. He is survived by his son David (Sharon Kraul) of Murrietta, CA, his daughter Cheryl Davidson (Bill) of Bend, OR, three grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew and Shelley and five great grandchildren, Myles, Abigail, Savannah, Rory and Zane.
The family would like to thank the caregivers of Home Instead and Mrs. Scott's who cared for him in the last months of his life. Rusty requested a party be held to celebrate his life in lieu of a service. At a later date, the family will honor his request.
To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.tinklerfuneralchapel.com.


Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 23, 2020
Rusty was my my boss at the union ice company in Monterey many years ago. He was a great boss and always had a good word for you. My prayers are for the family at this time.
Michael Angulo
Coworker
