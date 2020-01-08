Russell I Goforth was born February 25, 1926 to Marshall and Smila Goforth on the family farm near Glencoe Oklahoma and passed away on January 4, 2020 in Clovis, California. Russ was the sixth of eight children and grew up working with his brothers and sisters to help his parents with the rigors of farm life in the 1920's. He often spoke of handling the horses while his older brother Gerald manned the single hand-held plow. In the 1930's the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression finally took its toll and forced the family to abandon their farm and join in the great migration to the West Coast. After brief stops in Arizona and Southern California, the family settled in Hanford, CA in 1936 and found work in the orchards, vineyards and cotton fields in the region.The need for the family to work together for their livelihood and the closeness that was born of that need stayed with Russ his entire life.

Russ served in the US Navy during WWII and saw duty in the Eastern Pacific aboard APA-78, the USS Cullman, an attack transport ship. Russ remembers sailing into Tokyo Bay as part of the fleet that gathered for the surrender ceremony that ended the war in the Pacific, and being awed by the spectacle. The Cullman then joined in "Operation Magic Carpet" and brought troops from Manila home to San Francisco. The Cullman made a second voyage to Okinawa for the same purpose. On May 30, 1946 Russ was separated from the Navy and returned to Hanford where he was reunited with the great love of his life, Jean Ransdell. They were married 12 days later.

Russ went to work for Singer Sewing Machine Company on March 3, 1953 and stayed with them for 35 years during which time he was transferred to Dallas, Texas and then Jonesboro, Arkansas. Russ retired in 1988 saying that 35 years was long enough and returned to California where he and Jean made their home in Fresno. Russ spent his retirement years doing what he loved: gardening, traveling, going "up the hill" to the casino and attending annual reunions with former shipmates across the country.

Russ was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years Jean, his mother Smila, his father Marshall, his sisters Zola, Aletha, and Vivian and his brothers Gerald, Wilbert and Bernie. Russ is survived by his sister Avis Todd of Hanford, his son Russell D Goforth and wife Teresa of Tulare, his daughter Brenda Worley and husband Ron of Fresno, his grandson Jeffrey Goforth and wife Mandy, his great grandchildren Skylar and Zackary and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family deeply appreciates the dedicated and compassionate care provided by Lori Bridgham and Cris Regan over the past years, the staff at Magnolia Crossing Assisted Living in Clovis and finally St Agnes Hospice.

Graveside services will be held on Monday January 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Grangeville Cemetary, Armona, CAlifornia.