Russell Eric Johansen was born in Oakland, CA to Eric and Viola Johansen on August 28, 1936 and passed away in Clovis, CA on April 16, 2020. He was the third of three children. Russ is survived by Sarah, his wife of 58 years their two daughters, Stephanie (Johansen) Taylor and Kirsten (Johansen) Bier. He is also survived by four grandchildren and one great-grandson. Russ worked for Southern California Edison (SCE) for over 38 years. He retired as an electrician. He worked in El Segundo, Auberry, and finally in Big Creek. Russ was a life long Lutheran being a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church (in Easton); married in Trinity Lutheran (Fresno) and in his final years a member of Hope Lutheran (Fresno). In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering on whatever car he was driving at the time. He also enjoyed wood working, a skill he learned from his father who was a carpenter by trade. Through it all, his coffee cup was in his hand. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private funeral and graveside burial service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020.