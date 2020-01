Green and family and his brother Joseph of Colorado. Russell was an Orthopedic surgeon with the Fresno Veterans Administration since 1968. The Interment of Ashes will be on: Tuesday January 12, 2020 on 1:00 pm at Mountain View Cemetery 1411 W Belmont Ave Fresno 93728

Russell passed peacefully December 29, 2019 in Fesno CA. He was 95 years old. He is survived by: his wife of 70 years Evelyn Shroyer, children; Mark Shroyer and family, Nancy