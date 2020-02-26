Sachiko Betty Nakayama, of Fowler, passed peacefully on February 1, 2020, a week after her 92nd birthday. She was predeceased by her parents, Sakuhei and Shime Nakayama, sister Carol Noda and brothers George, Pete, Bob, and Franklin. She was the last surviving member of her family's generation. She was relocated to the Gila River Canal Internment Camp during WWII. She worked as a bookkeeper. Betty was a member of the Fowler Buddhist Church and BWA. She will be dearly missed by fourteen nieces and nephews, their children/grandchildren, and friends. The family would like to thank St. Agnes Hospital for their thoughtful care. Services will be private. Remembrances can be sent to the Fowler Buddhist Church, P.O. Box 335, Fowler, CA 93625.