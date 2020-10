Sachiko Collins passed away on September 19, 2020, at the age of 92. She is survived by her daughter and three sons, twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ed Collins. Sachiko was born on June 3, 1928 in Futsukaichi, Japan to Kenji and Misao Nakagawa. She was the oldest of six children.

