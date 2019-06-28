Sally Ann Mayer, a long-time Clovis area resident of 34 years passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in the comfort of her home. Born July 25, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of Thomas J. Mayer, Sr. and of the late Ruth Cox. Sally migrated to sunny California in 1980 and a short time later, many of her close relatives followed as she had always been the stable rock for her family. After landing here in the Clovis area, Sally continued taking care of family and friends and everyone around her just as she always had. Her passions were spending time with her grandchildren, helping people any way she could, playing Bingo and drinking McDonald's coffee when Dunkin' Donuts wasn't around. Her green thumb was one to be admired. Sally's beautiful life will be forever cherished by her children Kory and Ne'ko; grandchildren Jabaar Jr., MaKayla Rae, Jonathen Jr., Maliyah Ann, Samson and Titus; siblings Thomas Jr., Patricia, Mark, Shirley, Charles, and James; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and extended friends and family members across the United States. In addition to her mother Ruth, she was also predeceased by her brothers Edward and Leonard. Funeral services have been entrusted to Clovis Funeral Chapel for Friday, June 28th 2019.