Sally Davolt passed away peacefully Monday, August 3, 2020. She was born in Mesa, Arizona, on November 23, 1938. Her family moved to Fresno, California and where Sally started her own family. Sally was preceded in death by her Parents, Alejandro and Maria Hernandez, Brothers Alejandro, Jesse and Richard Hernandez. Sally is survived by her Husband Vern Davolt, Sister Ramona Rodriguez, Brother Jim Hernandez & Wife Minnie, Sally's Children Donnie Pardo & Wife Jennifer, Joanna P. Hernandez & Husband Richard, Ronnie Pardo & Wife Lori, Gary Pardo & Wife Lori, Nadine Pardo, Step Children Carey Davolt & Ryan Davolt with 12 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grand Children. Due to Covid 19 strict guide lines will be observed during Viewing on Thursday, August 13 at Boice Funeral Home, Clovis, California between 2-4:00pm. Services and Burial on Friday, August 14 at 10:30am at Clovis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association