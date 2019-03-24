Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Salvador Ernest Harguindeguy was born in Lemoore, California to John Frank Coehlo and Gelminia (Berberia) Coehlo on July 16, 1942. Our merciful Lord has given Salvador Ernest Harguindeguy, 76, an escape from his painful disease. With family by his bedside, Sal passed away on March 18, 2019 in Spokane, Washington after 14 years of suffering with Alzheimer's. Sal graduated from Reedley High School in 1960 and enlisted in the United States Air Force right after graduation. He was in the service for 4 years with one tour in Vietnam and one tour in Cuba during the missile crisis. Sal met Corlane Billigmeier in Spokane, Washington when he was stationed there. It must have been love at first sight because they were soon married July 19, 1961 at Fairchild AFB in Spokane. The Harguindeguy's made their home in Hanford, CA. After the military he went to work for Harris Ranch as a truck driver for 25 years. After his 25 years with Harris Ranch he drove truck for Walmart. In 2000 the Harguindeguy's moved to Hermiston, Oregon and eventually to Spokane, WA, where he also worked for Walmart for a total of 7 yrs. It was then in 2005 that he was diagnosed with Alzheimers. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandson Justin Cantu and his nephew Marty Harguindeguy. He is survived by his wife Corlane "Corky" Harguindeguy of 57 years; two sons Manuel and wife Molly and son Kevin; daughters Cynthia and Tanya; grandchildren, Salvador, Kristie, Jesus (L.J.), and Jocelyn, and 5 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Rev. Msgr. John Coehlo-Harguindeguy; brother and sister in law Martin and Mary Harguindeguy. The family would like to thank the Veteran Hospital in Spokane for the respect they showed Sal. When Sal passed, soldiers came into his room and covered him with a blanket and the American flag and lit a candle. They gave Sal a final salute for his service as they escorted him down the halls of the hospital. All veterans who were there stood at attention and saluted Sal as he was escorted out by the soldiers into an waiting coach where they placed him for his journey to Fresno. A great tribute for Sal who proudly served his Country. Visitation will be held at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will take place at St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church in Lemoore on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by his brother, Rev. Msgr. John Coelho-Harguindeguy, at St Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Hanford, California. Funeral Home Chapel Of The Light

1620 W Belmont Ave

Fresno , CA 93728

Funeral Home Details
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 24, 2019

