On September 2, 2019 surrounded by his heartbroken family and close friends, Sam a loving husband and devoted father suddenly passed away at the age of 41. Sam was born on December 9, 1977 to his proud parents Sam and Laura Flores. Sam lived and grew up in Fresno CA where he attended Easterby Elementary School, Computech Middle School, and Edison High School. Later he attended Cabrillo College, Fresno City College, and obtained his BA degree at Stanislaus State University. He earned his masters degree at Fresno Pacific University. He was a coach and teacher for 16 years. He worked at Hoover High School and Fresno City College. He enjoyed being an assistant coach at the baseball camps held at Stanford University during the off season. His passion was baseball both as a player and coach. He had a sincere desire to help others reach their potential. He applied himself to achieve this goal in life. He worked many long hours with players, students, and families to succeed. Upon his passing, as a family we knew of his caring for others but were over whelmed by the extent of how many people he had touched. A significant part of his life was being a father to his son Cal and his daughter Claire and a devoted husband to his supportive wife Andrea. His parents Sam and Laura could not have been any more proud of their son and will greatly miss his thoughtfulness as a son. We as a family of parents, wife, children, in laws, aunts and uncles and cousins dearly loved him. Visitation 10:00 am-6:00 pm September 12, 2019, Thursday. Lisle Funeral Home 1605 L Street Fresno CA 93721. Memorial Services Start at 10:00 am September 13, 2019, Friday Northpointe Community Church 4625 W. Palo Alto Fresno CA 93722
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 11, 2019