Samuel Quan

February 24, 1934 - October 7, 2020

Clovis, California - Samuel Quan, age 86, was born on February 24, 1934. He was a student at Edison High School. At an early age, Sam started working at Golden California Meat Packers, Inc., which was founded by his father, Henry Quan Chuck in 1925 in Old Chinatown of Fresno. Together, with the help from his brothers, Henry and Hiram, they built the business into one of the state's leading meat suppliers. Sam took such pride in his role as the President and Co-Owner of Golden California Meat. He was a great business owner and respected by all who knew and worked with him.

Sam had a love for flying. He enjoyed being challenged and loved that feeling he got from being in the air and witnessing the unforgettable views. He received his pilot and helicopter license and enjoyed spending as much time as he could in the air. Sam also enjoyed hobbies like skiing, Harley rides, and days on the lake. Sharing these hobbies with his friends and loved ones was his favorite pastime. If you were his friend, Sam would always help in any way he could. Seeing those he loved succeed made him happy. In these last few months, Sam took great joy in interacting with his two year old great niece. It was quite special to watch.

Sam was a devoted businessman, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and those who knew him through business. Sam is survived by his brother, Hiram Quan and his wife Mary, as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the devotion of his caregivers at Synergy HomeCare of Fresno.

A private family service will be held.

Donations may be made to St. Genevieve's Church, 1127 Tulare St., Fresno, CA 93706





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store