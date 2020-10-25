1/1
Samuel Quan
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Quan
February 24, 1934 - October 7, 2020
Clovis, California - Samuel Quan, age 86, was born on February 24, 1934. He was a student at Edison High School. At an early age, Sam started working at Golden California Meat Packers, Inc., which was founded by his father, Henry Quan Chuck in 1925 in Old Chinatown of Fresno. Together, with the help from his brothers, Henry and Hiram, they built the business into one of the state's leading meat suppliers. Sam took such pride in his role as the President and Co-Owner of Golden California Meat. He was a great business owner and respected by all who knew and worked with him.
Sam had a love for flying. He enjoyed being challenged and loved that feeling he got from being in the air and witnessing the unforgettable views. He received his pilot and helicopter license and enjoyed spending as much time as he could in the air. Sam also enjoyed hobbies like skiing, Harley rides, and days on the lake. Sharing these hobbies with his friends and loved ones was his favorite pastime. If you were his friend, Sam would always help in any way he could. Seeing those he loved succeed made him happy. In these last few months, Sam took great joy in interacting with his two year old great niece. It was quite special to watch.
Sam was a devoted businessman, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and those who knew him through business. Sam is survived by his brother, Hiram Quan and his wife Mary, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the devotion of his caregivers at Synergy HomeCare of Fresno.
A private family service will be held.
Donations may be made to St. Genevieve's Church, 1127 Tulare St., Fresno, CA 93706


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman
Fresno, CA 937061310
5592689292
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stephens & Bean Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved