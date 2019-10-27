Sandra Lee Janigian (nee Berberian) 71, was born in Fresno, California on May 5, 1948, to the late Martin and Berguhie Berberian, and peacefully joined her Lord and Savior on October 19, 2019. She is survived by husband Gerald, brother Martin Jr., sister Susan (George), children Dena (Christopher), Darren, Carol, and five grandchildren (Remy, Nadia, Eternity, Christian and Kaitlin). Sandra earned her Bachelors of Science in Business Admin. in 1972 from CSUF, and was a Phi Mu sorority sister. Shortly after graduating she married Gerald Janigian; they celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary this past July. Sandra had several professions: bookkeeper, Right of Way Agent, and finally a teacher for the last 30 years. Sandra was a devoted church member who taught Sunday school and sang in choir. She was a long time member and officer in Daughters of Vartan. Sandra was an avid reader, and was never without a book in hand. She lived her whole life in Fresno, surrounded by friends and family. She was an extremely kind and loving person, who always had a smile on her face. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Viewing: Yost and Webb Funeral Home Friday Nov. 1, 2019, 5-8 PM. Church service: Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church Saturday Nov. 2, 11:30 AM. Luncheon to follow. Donations to Pilgrim Church, or .