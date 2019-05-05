Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Sandra Siroonian announces her passing after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, April 27,2019, at the age of 73 years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed by many. God looked around his garden And found and empty place. He then looked down upon the earth, and he saw your tired face. He put his arms around you And lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful, He always takes the best. He knew that you were suffering, He knew that you would never get well on earth again. He saw the road was getting rough, And the hills were hard to climb. So He closed your weary eyelids, and whispered "Peace be thine." It broke our hearts to lose you, But you didn't go alone For part of us went with you The day God called you home. Sandra's wishes were to spend eternity among the seas. Her ashes will be spread at a later date. Please celebrate Sandra's life by making a donation to the at P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma, OK 73123. Published in the Fresno Bee from May 5 to May 6, 2019

