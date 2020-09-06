1/
Sandra Smith
Sandra Elaine Bryan was born in Savannah, GA to Sylvester Sr and Nancy Bryan. She was the youngest of 3, brother Syl and sister Joan. She worked in New York and met and married Dennis Smith. Sandra moved to California to be closer to her family. In 1971, Sandra gave birth to her daughter, Vazsa. She got a job at Chevron in Fresno and eventually transferred to the Bay Area as a Customer Service Manager. In 2004, her grand-daughter was born. In 2015, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and moved to Tracy, CA to be closer to her daughter. Sandra is survived by daugher, Vazsa Smith Hopkins, son-in-law Darian Hopkins, grand-daughter Anise Hopkins, brother Dr. Sylvester Bryan, Jr, (Marge), sister Dr. Joan Wilcox, nieces Shelley Bazemore, Shannon Schmidt (Joseph), and nephews Walter Wilcox, Greg Bryan, JD, Dr. Paul Bryan (Dr. Wendy Tcheng). She was predeceased by her parents Sylvester Bryan, Sr. and Nancy Bryan McDonald.

Published in Fresno Bee on Sep. 6, 2020.
