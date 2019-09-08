Sandy passed away in Fresno. She spent 31 years as a teacher for Fresno Unified. She will be greatly missed for her gentle and kind soul.Preceded in death by her husband, Dan and her parents. Survived by her daughter Lisa (Tommy), grandchildren Taea & Caleb, as well as her siblings, Beverly, John (Kathy) and Mike (Marta).Viewing is scheduled for 9/12/19 @5-8 p.m. at Farewell Funeral Home in Fresno. Graveside service is 9/13/19 at 10a.m. at Belmont Memorial Cemetery. Service & lunch will follow at Trinity Community Church at 12168 N. Willow Ave.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 8, 2019