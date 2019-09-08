Sandra Thompson Imbrogno

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Thompson Imbrogno.
Service Information
Farewell Funeral Service - Fresno
660 W. Locust Ave. #101
Fresno, CA
93650
1800FAREWELL
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farewell Funeral Home
Fresno, CA
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Belmont Memorial Cemetery
Service
Following Services
Trinity Community Church
12168 N. Willow Ave.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sandy passed away in Fresno. She spent 31 years as a teacher for Fresno Unified. She will be greatly missed for her gentle and kind soul.Preceded in death by her husband, Dan and her parents. Survived by her daughter Lisa (Tommy), grandchildren Taea & Caleb, as well as her siblings, Beverly, John (Kathy) and Mike (Marta).Viewing is scheduled for 9/12/19 @5-8 p.m. at Farewell Funeral Home in Fresno. Graveside service is 9/13/19 at 10a.m. at Belmont Memorial Cemetery. Service & lunch will follow at Trinity Community Church at 12168 N. Willow Ave.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.