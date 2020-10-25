Santiago Antonio "Tony" Campbell, Jr.July 9, 1933 - October 21, 2020Sanger, California - Santiago Antonio "Tony" Campbell, Jr. died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on October 21, 2020 from complications following a stroke. He was 87.He was born on July 9, 1933 in San Antonio, TX to Santiago and Lucila Campbell. His father worked for the Mexican Consulate, and Tony spent his childhood living in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California as his father followed his diplomatic assignments.He graduated from his beloved Los Angeles High School in 1950 and attended high school reunions for many decades after his graduation, where he reminisced and sang every verse of the school fight song with longtime friends and fellow L.A. High Romans. He attended San Diego State University, was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity, and graduated from Fresno State College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He taught science and Spanish in junior high and high school and served as a school administrator for the Sanger Unified School District, retiring in 1992.He was a loving and devoted husband and father, and when his children were growing up, he constantly encouraged their interests and expressed pride in their accomplishments.Tony always had many interests and talents. He was an athlete in high school and college, competing in track and field events. He appreciated almost every kind of music—especially jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt and jazz violinist Stéphane Grappelli. He played the piano, ukulele, and guitar, and loved to sing. He greatly enjoyed traveling throughout Mexico and many countries in Europe with his family, learning about the history and culture of people in other parts of the world. He tenderly cared for countless pets during his life, and in his later years was perfectly content whenever his cat was sleeping on his lap. He was a longtime parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sanger, and was blessed throughout his life with deep faith, devoted family, and many friends.Tony is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joan; his sister, Lucila of Cranford, NJ; son, Phil (Janet) of Reno, NV; daughter, Victoria of Sparks, NV; nieces and nephews; and cherished friends.A Mass for his family will be held in Reno, where he will be interred at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery. A public Mass will be held when family and friends can gather safely to celebrate a joyful life well lived.He is fiercely loved and will be forever missed.Arrangements are under the direction of Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, CA 93657.