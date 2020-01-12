Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Rabara. View Sign Service Information Chapel Of The Light 1620 W Belmont Ave Fresno , CA 93728 (559)-233-6254 Visitation 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM Chapel Of The Light 1620 W Belmont Ave Fresno , CA 93728 View Map Vigil 7:00 PM Chapel Of The Light 1620 W Belmont Ave Fresno , CA 93728 View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. John's Cathedral Send Flowers Obituary

Our matriarch, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Sara Rabara entered eternal life on the morning of Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 94. Sara was born January 2, 1926 to Ezequiel Garcia and Inocencia Zamorano in Tuxpan, Nayarit, Mexico. She was the third child in her family of seven. On October 14, 1959, Victor and Sara were married in Carson City, Nevada. Through this marriage, along with her son Henry, three sons were to be added to the family - Victor Jr., Thomas and Michael. Amidst raising four sons and performing diligent housewife duties, Sara made time to educate herself. She learned English on her own and became a teacher's aide for Calwa Elementary School. She was affectionately known by all the students' as 'Grandma'. Sara traveled to many places such as the Philippines, Hawaii, Cancun, Las Vegas and just six months ago, she was vacationing with her grandson and his family in Puerto Vallarta. As many older folks do, she enjoyed her trips up to the local casinos. A devout Catholic woman, she would attend mass at St. John's Cathedral when she was able. She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Victor R. Rabara; her siblings Delfina, Patricio, Josefina, Ramon and Jesus. Sara is survived by her children, Henry Serna and his wife Jenny, Victor Rabara Jr. and his wife Linda, Thomas Rabara Sr. and his wife Connie and Michael Rabara. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, a brother and a host of great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A vigil service will be held at St. John's Cathedral on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John's Cathedral on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow in the Garden of Solace at the Chapel of the Light Mausoleum. Remembrances may be made in her honor to Hinds Hospice 2490 W. Shaw, Fresno, California 93720 or to St. John's Cathedral 2814 Mariposa Street, Fresno, CA 93721.

