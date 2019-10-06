Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Ann Mickalian. View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM Kingdom Hall 710 N. Sunnyside Ave. Clovis , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Ann Mickalian was born on April 10, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to Victor and Gladys Mickalian. She was the oldest of three children, followed by her brothers Harry then Paul. She graduated from Oak Park & River Forest High School. While living in Chicago, she worked at Western Electric Corporation. She moved to California in the late 50s and lived in San Francisco. A few years later, Sarah moved to Fresno, California and attended Fresno State where she received a degree in English. After college, she worked for Producer's Cotton and later became a school librarian for Fresno Unified School District until she retired. Sarah was a devoted follower of Jehovah's Witness and Watch Tower Society. Sarah Mickalian passed away on August 30, 2019. She is survived by her younger brother, Harry Mickalian. Services will be held at the Kingdom Hall, 710 N. Sunnyside Ave. Clovis, Ca. 2:00 P M, Saturday, Oct.12, 2019

Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 6, 2019

