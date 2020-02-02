Sarah Cardoza Cabral

Born Sarah Evelyn Rocha in Sanger, CA on April 17, 1926, our loving mother and friend passed away on January 23, 2020. Visitation will be held at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 4, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. followed by Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 5 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be offered by visiting whitehurstsullivan.com. WHITEHURST Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home Fresno (559) 227-4048
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 2, 2020
