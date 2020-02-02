Born Sarah Evelyn Rocha in Sanger, CA on April 17, 1926, our loving mother and friend passed away on January 23, 2020. Visitation will be held at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 4, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. followed by Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 5 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be offered by visiting whitehurstsullivan.com. WHITEHURST Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home Fresno (559) 227-4048
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 2, 2020