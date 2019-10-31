Sarah Jane Farley McQuay, 69, passed away September 29. Born in Salinas, she was raised in Fresno. Sarah worked in health insurance and was a dedicated supervisor at Aetna until her retirement in 2017. Sarah was a huge fan of Rod Stewart, Harry Connick Jr., sunbathing by her pool & visiting Yosemite. She is survived by son, Aaron McQuay (Erin) of Fresno; granddaughters, Lauren & Allison; sister, Martha DeYoung (Fred) of Salinas; brother, Matthew Farley of Montana, niece Meryl Rasmussen, nephews Bill Sander & Frederick DeYoung. She was preceded in death by her parents William & Barbara Farley; sister, Priscilla Sander & brother, Jay Farley. Services will be held November 9th, 10 am at Clovis Funeral Chapel.