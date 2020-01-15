Sarah Navarro Pulido passed away on January 1, 2020. She was first generation born in the United States to Luis and Carmen Navarro on July 21, 1932. After graduating from Edison High School, Sarah joined the United States Army. Throughout her life Sarah was very proud to have served her country and was eager to share her Army experience with others. She is survived by brother Carlos Navarro and son Jose Maria Diaz. Ms Pulido will be laid to rest on January 17, 2020 at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery located in Santa Nella, California.