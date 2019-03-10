Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sardul Singh Sihota.

Sardul Singh Sihota was born on May 15, 1941 in Bara Pind, District Jalandhar in India to Assa Singh and Amar Kaur Sihota. He came to Yuba City, California in 1961 in hopes of building a prosperous foundation for his family. In 1966 he moved to Selma, California where he planted his roots and continued the Sihota legacy of farming. Like his father and many generations before him in India, farming was in his blood so in 1968, Sardul purchased his first piece of property in Selma which he resided on until his death on March 5, 2019.

Sardul was one of a few Asian Indians that resided in Selma in the 1960's and it didn't take him long to realize the importance of helping his fellow brothers bring their families to America. He quickly educated himself on the process of becoming an American citizen which led to the immigration of hundreds to now thousands of Sikh Americans that reside in the Central Valley. His humble work of giving others an opportunity is one that many generations will reflect upon.

As the number of Sikh families grew in Selma, he noticed that there was a great need for them to have a place to worship and celebrate that was closer than having to travel to the Stockton Sikh Temple. In 1987, Sardul's faith in God led him and several of his friends to help build the first Sikh Temple in Selma.

As his farming business grew, so did his circle of friends that crossed all lines of race and socio economic status because he never hesitated to help anyone. Sardul was known for his compassion, generosity, hard work and commitment to family. In addition to his passion of farming, he was a strong advocate of education. He made it a point to encourage and ensure that his children, grandchildren and everyone else's child complete and strive for the highest level of college that was possible for them.

In addition to being a member of the Pacific Coast Sikh Center, Sardul was a member of the Farm Bureau, the California Canning Peach Association, and Sun Maid Growers.

Sardul is preceded in death by his parents Assa Singh and Amar Kaur Sihota, his brothers, Avtar, Tarsem, Balvir, Kulbir and his sister Mindo.

He is survived by his wife, Jitendra, his daughters Gurdeep Hebert and Harroop; his sons, Paul (Sonia), Simon (Simarjot) and his youngest son Navjot; his grandchildren, Kavin, Arvin, Jasleen, Priya, Hena, Zoya, Amiaya and Asha. He is also survived by his nephews Pavittar (Manjit), Charanjit (Dalwinder), Paul (Harjinder), Chhinderpal (Satbir); nieces, Surjit (Gurdev) and Baljit (Manjit) along with a host of loving grand-nieces and grand-nephews, in-laws, cousins, extended family and dear friends.

The Sihota Family invites you to join them to celebrate his life on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 11:00am at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home located at 4800 E. Clayton Ave. in Fowler, California. The services will be followed by lunch and prayer services at Pacific Coast Sikh Center, 2211 Highland Ave. in Selma, CA.