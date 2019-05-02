Guest Book View Sign Service Information Farewell Funeral Service - Fresno 660 W. Locust Ave. #101 Fresno , CA 93650 1800FAREWELL Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM Our Lady of Victory Church 2838 West Ave. Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Saverio Chimienti Jr. passed away from this earth into the arms of the Lord at the age of 28. He was born in Fresno, Ca. to Saverio and Marie Chimienti and graduated from Central High School in 2008. He worked with his father farming almonds in the family business started by his grandparents who migrated from Italy to New Jersey, then to Fresno. He was a loving father, son, brother, and uncle. Saverio had a love for cars and adventure. He enjoyed spending time on the Pismo Dunes riding dirt bikes and sand railing, boating on Shaver Lake, snowboarding, and golf. He was a member of San Joaquin Country Club. Most of all he loved spending time and doing things with his son. His most recent endeavor was obtaining his private pilot's license. Aviation became his true passion. He is preceded in death by his Grandparents, Frank and Pasqua Chimienti, Joseph Lorito, step grandfather Don Milne, and Niece Julianna Chimienti. He is survuved by his son, Saverio III; Parents, Saverio and Marie, Grandmother Mary Milne, Brothers Frank and wife Dorilyn, Joseph, and Patrick, Niece Kathryn and Newphew Leonardo, many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Friends. He will forever be missed. Visitation, Recitation of the Holy Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held May 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Our Lady of Victory Church 2838 West Ave. Fresno, Ca. Rmembrances may be made to Valley Children's Healthcare C/O La Visionaria Guild 9300 Valley Children's Place Madera, Ca. 93636. Published in the Fresno Bee on May 2, 2019

