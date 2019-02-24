Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Scott Dean, husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend passed away earlier this week. Scott was born to the late Elbert and Eleanor Dean in Fresno, California. He grew up with his two brothers always exploring or tinkering with whatever they could find. Scott grew up in the radio business. His mother and father owned a Muzak franchise and later built their own radio station KXQR, giving him a love for music at an early age. After high school, Scott attended college and later met his future wife, Linda. He adored her from the day they met, and their love continued each and every day. Scott served his country during the Scott Dean, husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend passed away earlier this week. Scott was born to the late Elbert and Eleanor Dean in Fresno, California. He grew up with his two brothers always exploring or tinkering with whatever they could find. Scott grew up in the radio business. His mother and father owned a Muzak franchise and later built their own radio station KXQR, giving him a love for music at an early age. After high school, Scott attended college and later met his future wife, Linda. He adored her from the day they met, and their love continued each and every day. Scott served his country during the Vietnam War . Only recently engaged, he joined the Air Force, and became a Sergeant with the Strategic Air Command. He assisted with maintenance of missiles and aircraft in Vandenberg and Northern Thailand. After an honorable discharge, he married Linda in Fresno where they started their own family. They bought their first house where they began to raise their two children. Scott started his own business, working as a broadcasting engineer for local radio stations, even building some that exist today, such as Univision and KVPR. Known to his grandchildren as "Papa," Scott loved his family more than anything in the world and never hesitated to do anything for them. His patience knew no bounds, and all who knew him remember how kind he was no matter the situation. Scott lived his life with integrity, always doing right by others. He was an avid reader. When not reading he was often found listening to vinyl records. Scott was a wonderful man that was loved, is missed, and will always be in our hearts and thoughts. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Scott's name to the Poverello House or Marjaree Mason Center. Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 26 at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Fresno. Condolences may be offered by visiting www.farewell.com. Funeral Home Farewell Funeral Service - Fresno

660 W. Locust Ave. #101

Fresno , CA 93650

1-800-FAREWELL Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Vietnam War Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close