Sebastian Jose Mujica was born June 30, 1967 in Caracas, Venezuela and was called home on July 7, 2019. He passed away peacefully with his nephew Hermes Contreras who came from England and his best friend Msgr. John Coehlo-Harguindeguy at his side. Our Lord gave him the strength to live two months longer than predicted by doctors, and our Lord also gave him the grace to die peacefully. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother and survived by a brother and 4 sisters all living in Venezuela. Sebastian grew up in Caracas. In 1987 he moved to San Diego, California; In 2009, he graduated from San Diego State University with a Master of Arts in Spanish Literature. He moved from San Diego to Fresno, where he lived and worked until recently when he moved to Visalia looking for a quiet life where he could retire. He was a devoted son and an adventurous man with a young soul, who loved to travel and make friends. Your brother, sisters and family will miss you very much. Msgr. John and I love you so much and we will always have you in our hearts. Your nephew, Hermes Rosary Thursday at 10:00 am with Funeral Mass at 10:30 at St Thomas Catholic Church in Goshen Ca