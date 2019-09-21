Seferino was born in Fresno, Ca, Nov. 12, 1944. He passed peacefully with family members present at Clovis Community Hosp. Sept. 10 2019 after a short fight with Cancer.

Seferino is survived by his wife Janet Reyes, Children Mona Aguayo, Seferino Reyes Jr., Lorenzo Reyes, deceased son Julian Reyes, Stepson Michael Swank. 5 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren.

Viewing will be held at Clovis Funeral Home, Sun. 9/22/19 1-4 pm. Graveside Services will be held at Clovis Cemetery at 10:00 am Mon. 9/23/19. A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church of Clovis, 11:00 am, Mon. 9/23/19, with Luncheon to follow Services. Remembrance can be sent to ST. Jude.