Upon a beautiful afternoon, one of Gods Servents, was taken away. On November 18, 2019. Sellivan "Selly" Rought was born in New Orleans Lousiana, June 12. 1930. His family moved to Cuerro, Texas at age Eleven, where he attended school. While living in Cuerro, Sellivan decided to join the US Army at age Fifteen, with parental approval. Sellivan moved to Fresno, CA, he met and married Frances A. Byrdwell. To that union was given two sons Sellivan Andrew and Louis Leroy Rought. Sellivan was employed at California State University Fresno and retired Supervisor in Plant Operations. His Entrepreneur talent led him to begin the Selly's Franchise, Selly's shoe shine at each Red Carpet Car Wash branch. Sellivan enjoyed honored membership with both the East Fresno Lion's Club and Northern California-Nevada United Methodist Church Pension Fund Trustee. As Sellivan's military career continued his service ended as a retired Sargent First Class. Sellivan passed at age Eighty-nine. Services will be held Monday December 02, 2019 at 11am at Second Baptist Church, 1041 E Jensen Avenue, Viewing Sunday December 01 at 4 to 8pm J E Cooley Jr. Funeral Home 1830 S. Fruit Avenue Fresno, CA 93706.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 29, 2019