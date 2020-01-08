Shanon was born in Sanger, CA on February 19, 1955 and passed away December 26, 2019. As a life-long Fresno resident, he developed a large network of friends and professional colleagues. Family was very important to him, with his Grandmother Rosa Belle and Aunt JoAnn having a very special place in his life. As a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, his career included teaching at CSU Fresno, time in private practice, clinic and hospital, and Emergency and Management roles. Shanon enjoyed serving on the Boards of several non-profit mental health organizations, and actively advocated for a better system of care for patients in crisis. Shanon was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Patricia; brother, Jim; and infant, son Charles. He is survived by son, Ian; brothers, Kevin, Timothy, and Sean; as well as a host of much-loved nephews and nieces. A Chapel Service will be held at Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM, followed by a luncheon at Sunnyside Country Club at 5704 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, CA 93727. To read the full obituary, please visit www.wallinfuneralhomes.com. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555
Published in the Fresno Bee from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020