Sharkey Manoogian, better known as "Sheri," was born on May 23, 1929, in Worcester, Massachusetts, the second daughter to Sahag and Baidzar Manoogian. She went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020. In Worcester, Sharkey and her family attended the Armenian Church of Martyrs, where she and her sister Mary sang in the choir. Sharkey attended Worcester public schools achieving academic distinction and graduated from Leicester Junior College on the Dean's List. After graduation, Sharkey worked as secretary of the Chemistry Department at Leicester Junior College and after several years accepted a position as office manager at the Worchester Chamber of Commerce where she worked until moving to Fresno, CA, in 1970. On October 17, 1970 Dick and Sharkey Manoogian were married. Sharkey also became the mother to Dick's three sons who ranged in age from 12 to 18 years. She was married to Dick Manoogian for over 47 years until he went to be with the Lord in September 2018. Sharkey was a very social person and regularly attended the Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church in Fresno. She was an active member of the Dorcas Guild, Bible studies, and numerous committees. Sharkey was also a lifetime member of the Daughters of Vartan, where she held various offices through the years. She was a great supporter of many causes for youth and the church. Sharkey is survived by her son John of San Mateo, CA, and her beloved grand-daughter Pari, who is a senior at Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN. A Memorial Service will be held at Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church, 3673 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93726.

