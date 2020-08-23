Sharon L. Snyder, 78, of Madera, CA passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020 with her family and pets by her side. Sharon was born on July 17, 1942 to Ray and Leah Baldridge of Firebaugh, CA. Sharon spent her entire life in the Central Valley and attended Los Banos High School. Sharon was a devoted wife and mother. She was an avid animal lover, having numerous dogs and cats in her lifetime. She continuously supported shelters and rescue causes. Someone might say if Sharon could bring home every stray animal, she would. Sharon is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Ted Snyder of Dos Palos, CA; three children, Jebra Freeman of Azusa, CA, Teddi Peters of Madera, CA and Dustin Snyder of Firebaugh, CA; six grandchildren, and one great grandchild. The family will be holding a celebration of life at their home in Madera on August 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Sharon to the Alzheimer's Association
at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation or the Friends of Madera Animal Shelter, 14269 Road 28, Madera, CA. Sharon's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to her caregivers, doctors and Hinds Hospice. They are grateful for the time that was spent, and the comfort provided to them. www.jaychapel.com