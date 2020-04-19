Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Wilcox. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On April 11, Sharon Lynn Wilcox (formerly Cadwallader), life-long Fresno resident and loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at age 73, surrounded by her family. Sharon was born on January 23, 1947 in Fresno to Joseph and Virgilia Cadwallader. She graduated from Bullard High School in 1964 and attended California State University, Fresno thereafter. She married Richard Wilcox in 1968 and they raised two sons together. She proudly received her Bachelor of Arts degree in 2000 and Master's degree in 2003 from California State University, Fresno, returning to school after a long hiatus raising her children. She worked for the Fresno Unified School District for many years as a special education assistant and office assistant. Friends and family will always remember Sharon for her calm demeanor, positive attitude, and as someone who could always be counted on to lift your spirits. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, such as yoga, reading books, walking her dog, or simply visiting with her friends and neighbors. She was also known for her love of turtles, raising dozens over the years in her backyard. And she loved visiting Pismo Beach and taking trips down to Southern California to visit her sons and grandchildren. The Wilcox family would like to thank Sharon's friends and neighbors for all the love and support they provided this past year, with special thanks going to Mary Jo, Chuck, and Becky. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Richard and brother Michael Cadwallader. She is survived by her brothers Joseph (wife Naida) and Kelley Cadwallader, her sons Jordan (wife Christine) and Jonathan, and grandchildren Atticus and Autumn.

