Born in Fresno, CA. Lived in Billings, MT. Went to her Heavenly home after a courageous 8 year battle with pancreatic cancer. Graduate of Sanger High; received Miss Congeniality in a 1972 Junior Miss Pageant. Daughter of Arlyn Presley, Fresno. Preceded in death by her dad, CSM Bruce Presley (in '07). Survived by her mother, Arlyn, 2 daughters: Renee FallsDown (Larry) & Randi Yerger (Jeremy) of Montana: 7 grandchildren: Cora & Lyla FallsDown; Trevin & Gage Malave; & Rylee, Jaxon, & Raylee Yerger. Also, survived by sisters, Ronna Presley- Genaro of Fresno & Gayle Matson (Chris) of Clovis. A Celebration of Life is planned for later this month. Arrangements were by Dahl Funeral Chapel, Billings, MT.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 9, 2020
