Sherry Lyn Cook

February 7, 2021 - November 22, 2020

Firebaugh, California - Sherry Lyn (Roseberry) Cook, 82 of Firebaugh California, formerly of Ada Oklahoma, went to be with the Lord Sunday November 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband and children.

Sherry was born in Francis, Oklahoma to Charlie and Dora Mae Roseberry. Sherry grew up with her older brother Dixon and two younger sisters Fanny and Linda. She graduated from Ada High and East Central University of Ada, Oklahoma. She met Jim Cook at Sunday School and they were married December 26, 1960. They moved first to California in 1965 to raise their three children while Jim taught at Oro Loma School. Once the children were grown, Sherry taught at Oro Loma School for 20 years.

Sherry is survived by her husband Jim Cook of Firebaugh California; her children, Jim Jr. and Dawn Cook, Wendy and David Pedersen, and Peter Cook; Her 7 grandchildren, Jessica Dedmon who she considered a grandchild and 5 great grandchildren; Her sisters Fanny Manes and Linda Holden; sister-in-law Sue Roseberry; along with nieces and nephews.





