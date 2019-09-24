Shigeo Yokota passed away peacefully on Sept. 12, 2019 in Kingsburg, at the age of 101. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Shigeo was born on June 20, 1918 in Utah and his family moved to the Fresno area in 1928 and he lived in Reedley and Kingsburg for nearly all his life. Shigeo served in the US Army during WWII from 1941until 1946. He married Rosie Kimura in June 1946. They were married 70 years before her passing in 2016. He is survived by his children, JoAnne Yokota and her husband Tom Zanic, Shirley Yokota and her husband Steve Bower, Glenn Yokota and his wife Sheila; grandchildren Brent Yokota and his wife Kristi and their children Connor, Gavin, Drake and Landon, Rodney Yokota and his wife Carrie and their children Reed, Eli, Isaac Amelia and Dominic, Kevin Yokota and his wife Thais. Shigeo was predeceased by his parents Yoshitaro and Tsuru Yokota and his eleven brothers and sisters. A Memorial Service will be held on Sept. 27, 2019 at the Kingsburg Buddhist Church at 11 am. Tributes may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 24, 2019