Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley A. Main. View Sign

Shirley A. Main, a 50-year resident of Fresno, died on December 3, 2018. She was born in Lakeport, CA on April 27, 1934. She shares this great date in history with her twin sister Sally. Born to William James Butler and Katherine Isabel Ross, the family, including brothers Patrick and Michael, lived in a rambling ranch house looking out upon Clear Lake and Mount Konocti. Shirley studied Public Health Administration at San Jose State and went on to receive a Masters Degree at UC Berkeley. She began her career as a public health educator in Humboldt County, then took her talents to Fresno, where she pursued a 30-year career with Fresno County Public Health. She retired from the department in 2000. Shirley embraced the Fresno community and the rich diversity it holds. Her love of history, education and the environment led her to volunteer for the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust and many community events. Shirley relished the outdoors and a good adventure. She completed 100 mile treks in Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks, rafted the Kings and many other rivers in the Sierra Nevada, and endured the mighty Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. She enjoyed hiking, fishing and hosting good parties at the family cabin on Lake Shasta. Shirley was blessed with an amazing, fun, and compassionate group of friends in Fresno. She was always at the center of a good party, food, and cheer. Shirley was a passionate fan and supporter of the Fresno State Bulldogs, traveling far and wide with friends to cheer them on. While Shirley did not have any children of her own, she was a mother, mentor and good friend to many nieces and nephews and cared for many furry friends along the way. With her kind heart, compassion, generosity, humor and smile, Shirley always made an impression on anyone she met. To view a brief slideshow of Shirley please go to: www.wildrosechapel.com Shirley A. Main, a 50-year resident of Fresno, died on December 3, 2018. She was born in Lakeport, CA on April 27, 1934. She shares this great date in history with her twin sister Sally. Born to William James Butler and Katherine Isabel Ross, the family, including brothers Patrick and Michael, lived in a rambling ranch house looking out upon Clear Lake and Mount Konocti. Shirley studied Public Health Administration at San Jose State and went on to receive a Masters Degree at UC Berkeley. She began her career as a public health educator in Humboldt County, then took her talents to Fresno, where she pursued a 30-year career with Fresno County Public Health. She retired from the department in 2000. Shirley embraced the Fresno community and the rich diversity it holds. Her love of history, education and the environment led her to volunteer for the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust and many community events. Shirley relished the outdoors and a good adventure. She completed 100 mile treks in Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks, rafted the Kings and many other rivers in the Sierra Nevada, and endured the mighty Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. She enjoyed hiking, fishing and hosting good parties at the family cabin on Lake Shasta. Shirley was blessed with an amazing, fun, and compassionate group of friends in Fresno. She was always at the center of a good party, food, and cheer. Shirley was a passionate fan and supporter of the Fresno State Bulldogs, traveling far and wide with friends to cheer them on. While Shirley did not have any children of her own, she was a mother, mentor and good friend to many nieces and nephews and cared for many furry friends along the way. With her kind heart, compassion, generosity, humor and smile, Shirley always made an impression on anyone she met. To view a brief slideshow of Shirley please go to: www.wildrosechapel.com Funeral Home Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

916 E. Divisadero

Fresno , CA 93721

(559) 486-7777 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Fresno Bee from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close