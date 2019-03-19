Shirley Ann Beckworth of Orange Cove passed away March 14,2019 at the age of 77. Shirley is survived by her husband, Robert Beckworth, sons Rayley Greenwood of Reedley, Timmy Greenwood of Orosi, Tom Greenwood of Orange Cove, Mark Greenwood of Kingsburg, Scott Greenwood of Reedley and daughter Sheryl Lopez of Orosi, 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Viewing will be Wednesday, March20 from 4:00pm-8:00pm at Cairns Funeral Home in Reedley Ca Services wil be Thursday March 21 at 10:00a.m at First Southern Baptist Church 1667 E Golden Way Dinuba Ca Interment following at Smith Mountain Cemetery, Dinuba Ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Beckworth.
Cairns Funeral Home - Reedley
940 F STREET
Reedley, CA 93654-2620
(559) 638-2233
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 19, 2019