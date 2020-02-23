Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Helen Stone. View Sign Service Information Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel 127 East Caldwell Avenue Visalia , CA 93277 (559)-635-1144 Graveside service 9:30 AM Kingsburg Cemetery Memorial service 11:00 AM Concordia Lutheran Church Kingsburg , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Helen Stone was born in Kingsburg, CA on December 29, 1932, to Harold and Florence Strand and passed into eternal life on February 16, 2020. She lived her entire life in Kingsburg, CA and graduated from Kingsburg High School. Shirley played the flute in High School and was the high school drum majorette. She played tennis all through school and met the love of her life, Bruce Stone, on the KHS tennis team. He didn't really like tennis but just joined to meet the cute girl, Shirley. They were married in 1950 and raised 5 children out in "Stoneville" on Avenue 400. Shirley was a homemaker and spent many, many years as a taxi driver for her children, in all of their activities, a seamstress, sewing all of the girl's clothes and cook, always preparing a hot meal for the family dinner table. Shirley worked summers at the Del Monte cannery for decades. She volunteered as a pink lady on the switchboard at the Kingsburg District Hospital was a 4-H leader and a member of the women's group and church choir at Concordia Lutheran church. Shirley was a talented artist and crafter. In later years she did quilting as a member of the Kings River Quilt Club, loved tole painting, furniture reupholstering, leaded glasswork, scrapbooking, counted cross stitch, knitting, and crocheting. She and Bruce were also active members of the Kingsburg trailer group, The Royal Vikings. After Bruce's passing, Shirley loved her years with her "Girl Gang -The Merry Widows". They enjoyed dinners together and celebrated their 80th birthday in Hawaii. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, of almost 60 years, Bruce Stone and her son Craig Stone of Oceanside, CA. She is survived by her sister Zenora Swanson of Kingsburg and her brother James Strand of Portland, ME; her children; Jacqueline Johnson of Kingsburg, Susan Squaglia and her husband David of Modesto, Julie Olson and her husband Gary of Kingsburg, Gloria Stone of Carlsbad and David and his wife Michelle of Kingsburg; grandchildren; Mike Johnson and his wife Larisa, Ryan Johnson and his wife Alicia, Wendy Marquis and her husband Justin, Johneen Lear and Bob Andrade, Nick Squaglia, Kristen Galas and her husband Dereck, Kelly Squaglia, Jeff Olson and his wife Melissa, Tracy Olson, Kristi Olson, Heather Stone, Kim Stone, Cassie Sershon and her husband Casey, Megan Helm and her husband Trevor and Jenay Stone and her fiancé Matt Hawk; and 12 great-grandchildren. Shirley's family would like to thank Dr Bruce Trevino, Pastor Douglas Schoelles, Optimal Hospice and caregivers; Katrina Charles, Cassie Charles, Renee Carillo and The Girls for their loving care. Services for Shirley will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020. Graveside, at the Kingsburg Cemetery, will be at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kingsburg at 11:00 a.m. Remembrances may be sent to the Concordia Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 1800 Sierra St. Kingsburg, CA 93631 Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com. Shirley Helen Stone was born in Kingsburg, CA on December 29, 1932, to Harold and Florence Strand and passed into eternal life on February 16, 2020. She lived her entire life in Kingsburg, CA and graduated from Kingsburg High School. Shirley played the flute in High School and was the high school drum majorette. She played tennis all through school and met the love of her life, Bruce Stone, on the KHS tennis team. He didn't really like tennis but just joined to meet the cute girl, Shirley. They were married in 1950 and raised 5 children out in "Stoneville" on Avenue 400. Shirley was a homemaker and spent many, many years as a taxi driver for her children, in all of their activities, a seamstress, sewing all of the girl's clothes and cook, always preparing a hot meal for the family dinner table. Shirley worked summers at the Del Monte cannery for decades. She volunteered as a pink lady on the switchboard at the Kingsburg District Hospital was a 4-H leader and a member of the women's group and church choir at Concordia Lutheran church. Shirley was a talented artist and crafter. In later years she did quilting as a member of the Kings River Quilt Club, loved tole painting, furniture reupholstering, leaded glasswork, scrapbooking, counted cross stitch, knitting, and crocheting. She and Bruce were also active members of the Kingsburg trailer group, The Royal Vikings. After Bruce's passing, Shirley loved her years with her "Girl Gang -The Merry Widows". They enjoyed dinners together and celebrated their 80th birthday in Hawaii. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, of almost 60 years, Bruce Stone and her son Craig Stone of Oceanside, CA. She is survived by her sister Zenora Swanson of Kingsburg and her brother James Strand of Portland, ME; her children; Jacqueline Johnson of Kingsburg, Susan Squaglia and her husband David of Modesto, Julie Olson and her husband Gary of Kingsburg, Gloria Stone of Carlsbad and David and his wife Michelle of Kingsburg; grandchildren; Mike Johnson and his wife Larisa, Ryan Johnson and his wife Alicia, Wendy Marquis and her husband Justin, Johneen Lear and Bob Andrade, Nick Squaglia, Kristen Galas and her husband Dereck, Kelly Squaglia, Jeff Olson and his wife Melissa, Tracy Olson, Kristi Olson, Heather Stone, Kim Stone, Cassie Sershon and her husband Casey, Megan Helm and her husband Trevor and Jenay Stone and her fiancé Matt Hawk; and 12 great-grandchildren. Shirley's family would like to thank Dr Bruce Trevino, Pastor Douglas Schoelles, Optimal Hospice and caregivers; Katrina Charles, Cassie Charles, Renee Carillo and The Girls for their loving care. Services for Shirley will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020. Graveside, at the Kingsburg Cemetery, will be at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kingsburg at 11:00 a.m. Remembrances may be sent to the Concordia Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 1800 Sierra St. Kingsburg, CA 93631 Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close