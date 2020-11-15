Shirley Heyman

October 27, 1926 - November 4, 2020

Fresno, California - Shirley Gloria Heyman of Fresno, CA passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 after a brief illness. This kind, caring and generous woman will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.

Born in San Francisco, CA on October 27, 1926, Shirley was the only child born to Irene and Frank Borja. On April 13, 1947, Shirley married Lou Heyman and his career with the Santa Fe Railroad took them to Richmond, Stockton, Novato and eventually Fresno. Along the way they grew their family with the births of their children, Kathy, Maureen and Kent. As a devoted mother Shirley enjoyed becoming involved in her children's activities which included 4-H, ballet and baseball. She also found time as a talented seamstress to make beautiful clothes for her daughters.

Shirley returned to school after her children were grown and received her Library Assistant's Certificate at Fresno City College. For years, she enjoyed her work for the Fresno Unified School in the libraries at Edison, Tehipite and Tioga.

Shirley took great care of Lou during his life and after his passing in 2003, she continued to stay active with her ever growing family. She delighted in the activities and accomplishments of her grandchildren and great grandchildren and was often in the stands at their sporting events. She also filled her days crocheting with her friends the "Knitwits", attending weekly yoga classes, socializing at luncheons with a long established group of Santa Fe Wives, visiting with friends and neighbors and working in the garden she passionately loved.

Shirley will live on in the memories of her children, Kathy (Jim) Landon of Fresno, CA, Maureen (Dan) Stuempfig of Chico, CA and Kent (Michelle) Heyman of Pittsford, NY. She also leaves grandchildren Michael (Brandi) Landon, Lori (Thad) Kennedy, Nathan(Erica) Stuempfig, Shayna Stuempfig of CA, Grant, Caroline and Davis Heyman of NY and great-grandchildren, Kate, Max and Sarah Landon, Tyler, Logan and Landon Kennedy and Ellie and Lilah Stuempfig of CA. It was a blessing for all of them to have had such a close relationship with their grandmother for so long.

Shirley's wish would be a "Random Act of Kindness" performed in her honor.

A private family service will be held at a later date.





