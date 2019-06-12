In Loving Memory of Shirley Mae Marshall of Clovis CA who was 83 years old passed away on May 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Willie Joe Marshall. Shirley was a member of Christ Temple Church under the leadership of Bishop Michael Eanes. Shirley leaves behind 1 son, 5 daughters, 1 sister, 11 grand children, 1 great-grand daughter, and a host of relatives and friends. Please contact Jesse Cooley Funeral Home for viewing and services on June 13-14, 2019
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 12, 2019