Shirley Mae Marshall (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service, Inc - Bakersfield Office
1100 Chester Avenue
Bakersfield, CA
93301
(661)-324-2390
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JESSE E. COOLEY JR, FUNERAL CHAPEL
Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
ARBOR VITAE CEMETERY
MADERA, CA
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
JESSE E. COOLEY JR, FUNERAL CHAPEL
Obituary
In Loving Memory of Shirley Mae Marshall of Clovis CA who was 83 years old passed away on May 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Willie Joe Marshall. Shirley was a member of Christ Temple Church under the leadership of Bishop Michael Eanes. Shirley leaves behind 1 son, 5 daughters, 1 sister, 11 grand children, 1 great-grand daughter, and a host of relatives and friends. Please contact Jesse Cooley Funeral Home for viewing and services on June 13-14, 2019
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 12, 2019
