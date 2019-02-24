Obituary Guest Book View Sign

With his family by his side, Sidney Del Mukai passed away peacefully on Sunday February 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on October 26, 1955 to Akio and Mikiye Mukai, Sid was full of life and laughter. He had a lifelong passion for architecture and building design. Sid's love for his community and church were reflected in every project. His work will be a lasting memory for us all. Sid attended Selma schools and graduated from Cal Poly Pomona in 1978 alongside his best friend and cousin, Greg Mukai. Sid married Margie Takeda in 2003. The next fifteen years were the happiest times for the entire Mukai family. The two were inseparable; and oftentimes, their adventures ended up by exploring some architectural wonder. Sidney Del Mukai was preceded in death by his mother Mikiye in November of 1976 and his father Akio in December of 2018. Sid leaves behind his wife, Margie; step mom Mary Mukai; siblings Gale Nakai and Geno, Connie Saldin and John, and step brother Sid Kato and Karen. In addition, Uncle Sid leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews. He will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Family Dharma Center, 2690 E Alluvial, Fresno CA 93720. Condolences may be offered by visiting lislefuneralhome.com LISLE FUNERAL HOME 1605 'L' Street Fresno (559)266-0666 Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 24, 2019

Lisle Funeral Home

