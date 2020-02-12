SOCORO ESPINOSA (1928 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - Stephens & Bean Chapel
Service Information
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman
Fresno, CA
937061310
(559)-268-9292
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman
Fresno, CA 937061310
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman
Fresno, CA 937061310
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Carl was born July 23, 1928 in Bingham, Utah. He passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Fresno, Ca. Visitation will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., followed by a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Belmont Memorial Park. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Fresno, CA   (559) 268-9292
funeral home direction icon