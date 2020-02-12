Carl was born July 23, 1928 in Bingham, Utah. He passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Fresno, Ca. Visitation will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., followed by a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Belmont Memorial Park. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 12, 2020