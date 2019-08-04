Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sofie Leon Kellogg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sofie Kellogg passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Sofie was born on June 20, 1929, in Pasadena, California. She was chosen to be the Valedictorian of her senior class at Central Union High School and she was a lifetime member of the California Scholarship Federation. Sofie was admired by her art instructor for her artistic painting and her still-life paintings once hung in an art gallery in San Francisco. She was a member of the Art Association of Fresno and from time to time her oil paintings were on display there. Sofie started her professional career at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Fresno. She later graduated from cosmetology school and owned and operated several beauty salons. After that, she worked as a real estate agent for over 40 years, a profession she truly loved. During her career she obtained her landscaping contractor's license and was broker/owner of Sofie Kellogg Realty. Her attention to detail and caring personality earned her many repeat clients. Sofie enjoyed cooking, baking for her family and friends, and working on her large green, manicured yard. She especially enjoyed visiting the Central Coast. She was admired by all for her love of family, her vivacious personality, and her heartwarming smile. She will truly be missed by all who have had the opportunity to know her. Sofie was preceded in death by her parents, Pedro and Petra Leon, brothers, John Leon, Sal Leon, and sister Henriyetta Eurich. She is survived by her three sons, Marshall and his wife Deborah Moens, Randal and his wife Monica Moens, and Brian Moens. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia Petersen, and her brother, Joseph Leon, plus numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

