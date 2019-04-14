Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sonja Obradovich. View Sign

Sonja Obradovich passed away on March 31, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born in Seattle, WA and moved to Fresno in 1957 when she married Babe Obradovich. Sonja leaves behind her husband Babe; daughter Helene (Ed); son Michael (Stacy); grandchildren Anna, Brock, Sam, Brynlee; siblings Don, Helen, Zrene; brother-in-law Vince and sisters-in-law Claudia, Theresa, Mary Frances, Jan; and numerous nieces and nephews. A reception will be held to celebrate her memory on Saturday, April 27, from 11a - 2p at Pardini's, 2257 W. Shaw, Fresno. Sonja's family wishes to thank all those who supported her during this difficult time, making her finals days peaceful and comfortable, particularly her physician, Dr. Kidane, and everyone at Hinds Hospice. Sonja was a big believer in memorial contributions. If you wish to remember her in that way, contributions may be sent to Hinds Hospice (2490 W. Shaw # 101, Fresno, 93711).