Sonja Lea Shervem of Clovis, CA, passed away on July 9, 2019. She was born on April 8, 1943, to Russell and Lucille Shervem in Fresno and graduated from Roosevelt High School and Fresno State Univeristy with a BA in Social Welfare. Sunny's life reflected her steadfast trust in a faithful God through her gracious generosity and love in using her gifts and talents to serve and bless others. She was a member of Crosscity Church; had served in women' ministries and attended bible studies. Sunny's life was also one full of helping children. She loved being a girl scout leader for many years taking the scouts on many adventures and trips, keeping in contact with the scouts to this day. Sunny was the Director of Child Life Services at Valley Children's Hospital/Health for 43 years. In 1986, she founded Camp Sunshine Dreams for children with cancer and their siblings. The camp was created to offer children with cancer the experience of a typical summer camp. The success of Camp Sunshine Dreams continues today because of her love of children and the creative ideas Sunny had when she started the camp. She is survived by her brothers Henry (Sandy) and Ernie (Diane), nephews Craig and Brian Shervem, niece Stephanie McCarty, aunts Annie Key and Helen Horton, and numerous cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Russell, and her niece Tammy. Please join us for a celebration of life on Friday, July 26 at 11:00 at Crosscity Christian Church in Fresno. In lieu of flowers, Sunny's family asks for donations to Camp Sunshine Dreams P.O. Box 28232 Fresno, CA 93729. Published in the Fresno Bee from July 21 to July 24, 2019

