1/1
Stafford Maurer
Born in Milwaukee, WI, Staff was the youngest of three boys to Erwin and Winifred (Bay) Maurer. He played football and ran track at Wauwatosa High School, and was then a member of the SAE Fraternity at Florida Southern College. After graduation he joined the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Korea and Japan. An active member in the community, Staff was always involved; from Little League President, volunteering as Santa Clause, his love for Kiwanis, and more, he always wanted to give back to others. Staff had a great sense of humor and loved to make his family smile and laugh. He was a mentor, friend, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce, his son and daughter, Michael and Cindy, his grandchildren Michael Jr. + Wife Courtney, and Barbara + Husband Jeremy, and his five great grandchildren: Landon, Aniston, Braxton, Jackson, and Jacob.

Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 5, 2020.
1 entry
July 4, 2020
So sad that my Uncle Staff has passed. Although, I had not seen him in several years, I will always remember his generous heart and huge smile. He was the light and life of every gathering and its hard to think that light is gone from his eyes now. But, that light will live on in all who remember him! My heart goes out to my Aunt Joyce, but God and her family are with her. Rest well now, Uncle Staff.
Theresa Spanke
Family
