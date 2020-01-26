Stanley passed away at age 89 with Mary Helen, his loving wife of 64 years, at his side. Born in Arroyo Grande CA, Stanley proudly served in the US Air Force earning the rank of Staff Sargent, returned to Selma and became a farmer and a well-respected auto mechanic retiring from Swanson Fahrney Ford in 1992. He was a member of the PFSA, Selma American Legion Post 12 and Knights of Columbus 4th degree and past president. Stanley was a hard-working man with a big heart and a big smile. He loved to fish, camp and work on cars, but most of all he loved his family. Stan is survived by wife Mary Helen, sons Steven & wife Marilyn, David & partner Robin, Mark & wife Andrea, daughter Linda Erlenheim, grandchildren Stacy & husband Matthew Knedel MD, Anthony Amorino, Christopher Erlenheim, Jessica Erlenheim, great-grandchildren Dillon and Hazel Knedel, sisters Mary Tiller and Lucille Silveira & her husband John, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Jessica Leal and son-in-law Rick Erlenheim. Rosary at 10:00 am and funeral mass at 10:30 am on Tuesday, January 28, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Selma. Rememberances may be made to the or Nancy Hinds Hospice.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 26, 2020