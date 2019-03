Stanley E. Sherman passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019. He was born in San Francisco. Stanley attended Lowell High School in San Francisco and graduated in 1946. Upon graduation, Stanley joined the military. He was a veteran of WWII of the United States Army . He served as an Office Clerk Typist and was stationed in Japan. Upon being discharged, Stanley enrolled at the University of San Francisco and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1951. After a few odd jobs, Stanley went to work for Schwabacher Brokerage firm selling stocks and bonds. Soon afterwards, Stanley met the love of his life, Rose Diaz. One of their first dates was a New Year's Eve party at the Claremont Hotel in Oakland, where they danced the night away. Stanley and Rose were married in 1955 and spent the next 61 years together. Rose preceded Stanley in death on July 5, 2016. In 1964, Stanley and Rose moved to Fresno, where Stanley had taken a job with the State of California - Department of Water Resources. Stanley retired as a Senior Economist in 1991. Over the course of Stanley and Rose's 61 years, they had two children, Richard and David, the loves of their lives. They enjoyed their life in Fresno and the many friends they grew to know. Many of these through the local clubs. They were members of the 509, Moose Lodge and Los Amigos. They loved to dance. Stanley's later years were spent at the Nazareth House. The family wishes to thank the Staff for their outstanding care and compassion to our father. Stanley is survived by his children, Richard and David and their wives, Toni and Ester and his brother, George H. Sherman. Pop, you will be in our hearts Forever! Service Information: Thursday, March 7 th @ 10:00 Boice Funeral Home 308 Polaski Avenue Clovis, California (559) 299-4372