Service Information
Chapel Of The Light
1620 W Belmont Ave
Fresno , CA 93728
(559)-233-6254
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church

Stan passed away peacefully at Kaiser Permanente Hospital at the age of 82. He was born in San Luis Obispo, California to Julia Ruth Brooks and Tony Thomas Silva. He attended Catholic elementary schools and graduated from Fresno High School in June of 1955. He went to California Polytechnic School in San Luis Obispo majoring in Engineering. He attended California State University Fresno and graduated with a Masters Degree in Engineering from Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. He was a member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity, Wood Turners, Wood Workers of America and Bible Study Fellowship to name a few. He was a 4th degree Knight with the St. Anthony of Padua Knights of Columbus. Stan is survived by his wife Connie Marsella Silva; daughter Stacey Anne Roberts; grandchildren Jennifer Gallion (Steve) and Chad Roberts; great grandchildren Taylor and Gavin Gallion. A mass will be celebrated in Stan's honor in the Guadalupe Chapel at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Stan will be laid to rest in the mausoleum at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home and Cemetery. Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 11, 2019

