Stella Anne Chaderjian was born to Hagop and Mary Yoghoonian on July 7, 1926, in Worcester, Massachusetts. Stella first learned responsibility by caring for her younger sister Rosalie while their parents worked long hours at their family's store. In 1939, Stella's close-knit family moved to Clovis, California, where her parents purchased a small farm producing raisins and fruit. She graduated from Clovis High School in 1944. Stella was very active in the Fresno Armenian community where she fell in love with and married the love of her life, Nazareth (Naz) Chaderjian. Their marriage lasted nearly 64 years until Naz went to be with the Lord in 2012. God blessed their marriage with two sons, Neal and Bruce, two loving daughters-in-law, Wendy and Anie, and four cherished grandchildren, Sarah, Lisa, Aria, and Daniel. Stella and Naz treasured their large community of friends and relatives, including many cousins, nephews, and nieces. Stella was known by all for her generous hospitality and her outstanding Armenian cooking. Stella loved to read for leisure and to satisfy her insatiable curiosity. She worked for the California Department of Motor Vehicles in Fresno for 25 years, having started as a secretary and eventually becoming the first female hearing officer in her district. In retirement, Stella and Naz along with their friends enjoyed many trips that spanned three continents. Stella was an active member of Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church and its Ladies' Guild where she loved helping in the kitchen during fundraising events. In the late 1970's Stella's faith grew when she made a personal commitment to trust Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and she attended Bible Study Fellowship. A wonderful conversationalist, Stella bonded easily with people. She often showed God's love and compassion by coming alongside others in times of grief and fear. She believed wholeheartedly that this was her calling. Her favorite verse was Proverbs 3:5,6, a call to put our trust in the Lord. Though her family will greatly miss her, they find great peace in God's promise that whoever places their trust in Jesus will not perish but have everlasting life (John 3:16). Visitation will be held at Yost & Webb Funeral Home in Fresno on Thursday, October 10, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church in Fresno on Friday, October 11, at 12:00 noon. Remembrances may be made to the church or to the Armenian Missionary Association of America, 31 W. Century Road, Paramus, NJ 07652. Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 9, 2019 